Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (HIFS) Position Has Raised by Clean Yield Group; Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Stock Declined While Investec Asset Management North America Cut Holding by $311,121

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 11,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,063 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 66,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 3.40M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (HIFS) by 41.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 7,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,240 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, up from 18,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $8.48 during the last trading session, reaching $192.55. About 5,332 shares traded. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 4.69% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c; 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS); 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.45 million for 18.26 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 119,421 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 1.45 million were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Oppenheimer has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 28,064 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt invested 2.99% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Fund has 0.03% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 120,424 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Sit Investment Assocs stated it has 11,125 shares. Product Limited accumulated 292,600 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Us National Bank De holds 29,348 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Auxier Asset Management owns 52,356 shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership has 222,526 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial holds 456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 1.62 million shares.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 250,694 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $16.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 2,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. Isaacson Mark J. bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550. Another trade for 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 was bought by Koenig Emery N..

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why The Mosaic Company Dropped 17.8% in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Mosaic Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Stockhouse” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mosaic Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mosaic to cut planned spring phosphate production by 300K tons – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.