Hingham Institution (HIFS) Shareholder Opus Capital Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $841,491 as Valuation Rose; Mountain Lake Investment Management Raised Its Stake in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) as Shares Declined

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 10.74 million shares traded or 126.84% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Hingham Institution (HIFS) by 48.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 4,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.54% . The institutional investor held 5,210 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, down from 10,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Hingham Institution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $192.79. About 5,186 shares traded. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 12.93% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c; 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS); 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG) by 29,231 shares to 56,856 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH).

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consol Coal Res Lp by 105,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

