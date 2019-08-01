Hingham Institution (HIFS) Market Value Rose While Opus Capital Group Lowered Position; Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holding Has Increased by Highvista Strategies Llc

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Hingham Institution (HIFS) by 48.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 4,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.54% . The institutional investor held 5,210 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, down from 10,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Hingham Institution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.95. About 2,281 shares traded. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 12.93% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share; 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08; 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS)

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 176.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $141.26. About 229,454 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – UPDATED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 24/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa invested in 196,957 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 132,741 were reported by Century Inc. Northern stated it has 408,976 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 213,303 shares. Ima Wealth reported 0% stake. Clark Cap Gru has invested 0.78% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Nordea Investment Management has 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 43,363 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 1,560 are held by Qs Invsts Limited. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 6,815 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Viking Glob Invsts Limited Partnership reported 635,736 shares. Jane Street Group holds 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 9,236 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Moreover, Scout Inc has 0.65% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 222,273 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 16,696 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bo (VCSH) by 13,483 shares to 441,942 shares, valued at $35.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG).