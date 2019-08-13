Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC)

As Savings & Loans companies, Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings 186 6.17 N/A 14.67 13.14 Flushing Financial Corporation 22 3.29 N/A 1.66 12.29

Table 1 highlights Hingham Institution for Savings and Flushing Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Flushing Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hingham Institution for Savings. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Hingham Institution for Savings is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hingham Institution for Savings and Flushing Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 0.00% 14.4% 1.3% Flushing Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.78 beta means Hingham Institution for Savings’s volatility is 22.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Flushing Financial Corporation has a 0.84 beta and it is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hingham Institution for Savings and Flushing Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 32.8% and 79.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Hingham Institution for Savings’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of Flushing Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hingham Institution for Savings -0.62% -3.17% 3.54% 4.78% -12.93% -2.26% Flushing Financial Corporation -1.59% -8.41% -9.23% -8% -19.94% -5.43%

For the past year Hingham Institution for Savings’s stock price has smaller decline than Flushing Financial Corporation.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats on 10 of the 9 factors Flushing Financial Corporation.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, term certificate, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, debit card, telephone banking, and Internet-based banking services. It operates through 11 branch offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit. The company also offers cash management products; and operates iGObanking.com, an Internet branch that offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers banking services to public entities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Uniondale, New York.