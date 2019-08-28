Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Both Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings 187 5.89 N/A 14.67 13.14 First Northwest Bancorp 16 4.09 N/A 0.76 21.17

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hingham Institution for Savings and First Northwest Bancorp. First Northwest Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hingham Institution for Savings. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Hingham Institution for Savings’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 0.00% 14.4% 1.3% First Northwest Bancorp 0.00% 4.1% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.78 and its 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. First Northwest Bancorp on the other hand, has 0.49 beta which makes it 51.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hingham Institution for Savings and First Northwest Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.8% and 49.7%. 0.2% are Hingham Institution for Savings’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% are First Northwest Bancorp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hingham Institution for Savings -0.62% -3.17% 3.54% 4.78% -12.93% -2.26% First Northwest Bancorp -0.06% -1.71% 0.19% 3.95% 0.12% 8.36%

For the past year Hingham Institution for Savings had bearish trend while First Northwest Bancorp had bullish trend.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats on 7 of the 9 factors First Northwest Bancorp.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, term certificate, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, debit card, telephone banking, and Internet-based banking services. It operates through 11 branch offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.