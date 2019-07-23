Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Both Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings 187 6.27 N/A 14.32 13.54 Axos Financial Inc. 29 3.63 N/A 2.44 11.91

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Axos Financial Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hingham Institution for Savings. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Hingham Institution for Savings has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Axos Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hingham Institution for Savings and Axos Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 0.00% 15.8% 1.4% Axos Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Hingham Institution for Savings has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Axos Financial Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.5% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors while 80.1% of Axos Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.54% of Axos Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hingham Institution for Savings 2.63% 13.51% 5.65% -5.79% -4.69% -1.67% Axos Financial Inc. -3.55% -6.05% -12.56% -1.66% -28.46% 15.33%

For the past year Hingham Institution for Savings had bearish trend while Axos Financial Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Hingham Institution for Savings beats Axos Financial Inc.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, term certificate, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, debit card, telephone banking, and Internet-based banking services. It operates through 11 branch offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.