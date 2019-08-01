Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) Touches $192.79 Formed H&S; Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Shorts Lowered By 3.18%

Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) formed inverse H&S with $206.29 target or 7.00% above today’s $192.79 share price. Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) has $411.17 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $192.79. About 5,186 shares traded. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 12.93% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share; 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS); 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) had a decrease of 3.18% in short interest. KTOS’s SI was 10.22M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.18% from 10.56 million shares previously. With 1.21 million avg volume, 9 days are for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s short sellers to cover KTOS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 1.36 million shares traded or 2.51% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative

Among 5 analysts covering Kratos Defense (NASDAQ:KTOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kratos Defense has $26 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.83’s average target is -15.50% below currents $24.65 stock price. Kratos Defense had 17 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) rating on Tuesday, June 25. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $26 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Noble Financial. Drexel Hamilton maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 1.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. It has a 1540.62 P/E ratio. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; satellite communications; technical and training solutions; modular systems; and defense and rocket support services.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kratos Defense (KTOS) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull Of The Day: Kratos Defense (KTOS) – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kratos Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:KTOS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos (KTOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.