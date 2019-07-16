Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) Touches $192.55 Formed H&S; Moab Capital Partners Cut Celestica (CLS) Stake By $3.66 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased Celestica Inc (CLS) stake by 85.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 457,656 shares as Celestica Inc (CLS)’s stock declined 18.28%. The Moab Capital Partners Llc holds 74,817 shares with $632,000 value, down from 532,473 last quarter. Celestica Inc now has $878.28M valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 594,043 shares traded or 47.73% up from the average. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 41.19% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B

Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) formed inverse H&S with $204.10 target or 6.00% above today’s $192.55 share price. Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) has $410.66 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.22% or $8.48 during the last trading session, reaching $192.55. About 5,332 shares traded. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 4.69% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share; 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08; 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS)

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 254.55% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.11 per share. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -125.76% negative EPS growth.

