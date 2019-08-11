Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) Touches $187.51 Formed H&S; Clough Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position By $6.45 Million

Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) formed inverse H&S with $200.64 target or 7.00% above today’s $187.51 share price. Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) has $399.91M valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $187.51. About 8,185 shares traded or 48.49% up from the average. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 12.93% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS); 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c; 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 44.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 63,900 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 78,200 shares with $7.92 million value, down from 142,100 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $350.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake in China JV; 19/04/2018 – HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC HOCM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months; 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Economist Lim Recommended to Join Bank of Korea’s Board; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of stock or 1,700 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability owns 467,114 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has 225,811 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Ami Mngmt holds 3.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 66,138 shares. Asset reported 10,066 shares. Illinois-based North Star Inv Corporation has invested 2.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 8,116 are owned by Hollow Brook Wealth Management Lc. Forbes J M And Company Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.06% or 94,794 shares. Consulate reported 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Deprince Race Zollo owns 275,104 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Df Dent Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0.23% or 179,445 shares. Gladius Mngmt LP owns 26,522 shares. The California-based American Money Management Ltd Llc has invested 2.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Principal Fincl has 0.75% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 5,720 shares in its portfolio.

Clough Capital Partners LP increased T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 37,600 shares to 439,000 valued at $30.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) stake by 668,400 shares and now owns 812,300 shares. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $118 target. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.