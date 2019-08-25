Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) Touches $180.11 Formed H&S; Invesco LTD Lowered Louisiana Pac (LPX) Position By $4.20 Million

Invesco Ltd decreased Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) stake by 25.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd sold 174,820 shares as Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX)’s stock rose 5.49%. The Invesco Ltd holds 499,172 shares with $12.17 million value, down from 673,992 last quarter. Louisiana Pac Corp now has $2.61B valuation. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.93. About 1.90 million shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION

Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) formed inverse H&S with $196.32 target or 9.00% above today’s $180.11 share price. Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) has $384.31 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 5,327 shares traded or 8.14% up from the average. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 12.93% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS); 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share; 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c; 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Ftb Advsr accumulated 0% or 370 shares. Frontfour Group Inc Llc owns 60,242 shares. Lorber David A holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 1,758 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 40,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership holds 69,221 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn holds 82,555 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Com New York stated it has 41,379 shares. Reilly Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 222 shares. 1.82M were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 1,029 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 281,556 shares. 140 are held by Huntington Natl Bank. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc owns 20,223 shares.

Invesco Ltd increased Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc stake by 453,583 shares to 1.17M valued at $34.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuveen S&P 500 Buy (BXMX) stake by 204,787 shares and now owns 851,636 shares. V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) was raised too.