Hingham Institution For Savings (HIFS) to pay $0.40 on Oct 16, 2019; Clearway Energy Class C (CWEN) Shorts Decreased By 13.41%

Hingham Institution For Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) is expected to pay $0.40 on Oct 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:HIFS) shareholders before Oct 4, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Hingham Institution For Savings’s current price of $188.83 translates into 0.21% yield. Hingham Institution For Savings’s dividend has Oct 7, 2019 as record date. Sep 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $188.83. About 4,144 shares traded. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 12.93% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS); 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share; 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c

Clearway Energy Inc Class C (NYSE:CWEN) had a decrease of 13.41% in short interest. CWEN’s SI was 3.10 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 13.41% from 3.58 million shares previously. With 661,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Clearway Energy Inc Class C (NYSE:CWEN)’s short sellers to cover CWEN’s short positions. The SI to Clearway Energy Inc Class C’s float is 4.61%. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 397,338 shares traded. Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has declined 0.99% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500.

More notable recent Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Hingham Institution for Savings’s (NASDAQ:HIFS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Hingham Institution for Savings’s (NASDAQ:HIFS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.40 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hingham Institution for Savings declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial services and products to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $402.92 million. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

More notable recent Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why the Renewable Power Industry Just Breathed a Collective Sigh of Relief – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Clearway Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CWEN.A) ROE Of 0.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Clearway Energy’s (NYSE:CWEN.A) Share Price Down By 36%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Clearway Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CWEN.A) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.37 billion. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt . It currently has negative earnings. The firm also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.