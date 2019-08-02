Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) and MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) Comparison side by side

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings 187 6.18 N/A 14.67 13.14 MSB Financial Corp. 17 4.59 N/A 0.81 20.04

Table 1 demonstrates Hingham Institution for Savings and MSB Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MSB Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hingham Institution for Savings. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Hingham Institution for Savings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSB Financial Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 0.00% 14.4% 1.3% MSB Financial Corp. 0.00% 6.4% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.78 and its 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MSB Financial Corp. is 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.34 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.8% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares and 21.7% of MSB Financial Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are MSB Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hingham Institution for Savings -0.62% -3.17% 3.54% 4.78% -12.93% -2.26% MSB Financial Corp. 2.19% 4.84% -5.3% -8.71% -22.15% -8.96%

For the past year Hingham Institution for Savings’s stock price has smaller decline than MSB Financial Corp.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats on 8 of the 9 factors MSB Financial Corp.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, term certificate, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, debit card, telephone banking, and Internet-based banking services. It operates through 11 branch offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, club accounts, and six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.