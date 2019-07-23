Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) and Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Contrasting side by side

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) and Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings 187 6.27 N/A 14.32 13.54 Kearny Financial Corp. 13 7.29 N/A 0.43 32.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hingham Institution for Savings and Kearny Financial Corp. Kearny Financial Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Hingham Institution for Savings. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Hingham Institution for Savings has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Kearny Financial Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hingham Institution for Savings and Kearny Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 0.00% 15.8% 1.4% Kearny Financial Corp. 0.00% 2.2% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Hingham Institution for Savings’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 0.49 beta and it is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Hingham Institution for Savings and Kearny Financial Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0.00 Kearny Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Kearny Financial Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $12.5 consensus price target and a -7.95% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.5% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares and 66.7% of Kearny Financial Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Kearny Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hingham Institution for Savings 2.63% 13.51% 5.65% -5.79% -4.69% -1.67% Kearny Financial Corp. -1.95% 2.56% 3.34% 3.58% -1.71% 6.08%

For the past year Hingham Institution for Savings has -1.67% weaker performance while Kearny Financial Corp. has 6.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Hingham Institution for Savings beats Kearny Financial Corp.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, term certificate, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, debit card, telephone banking, and Internet-based banking services. It operates through 11 branch offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, it sells insurance products to its customers and the general public through a third party networking arrangement. As of August 16, 2017, the company operated 42 branches located in northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.