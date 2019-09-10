Himax Technologies (Put) (HIMX) Share Price Declined While Oz Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $310,460

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 1,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,088 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $947.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 27.31 million shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 25/05/2018 – It was a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Put) (HIMX) by 85.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 641,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 105,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 747,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 1.21M shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99M US Long portfolio

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.92 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% negative EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio

