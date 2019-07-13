Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Reaches $3.12 After 9.00% Down Move; Platinum Investment Management LTD Lifted Facebook (FB) Holding

The stock of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.87% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 2.83M shares traded or 132.75% up from the average. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 51.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $537.09M company. It was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $2.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HIMX worth $48.34 million less.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 15.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 293,297 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 2.18 million shares with $362.61M value, up from 1.88M last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $584.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/05/2018 – Should big tech companies like Facebook be broken up?; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 02/05/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the centre of Facebook’s privacy debacle, is; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook user sues over data breach scandal; 29/04/2018 – Just because some people don’t want Facebook using their data to make a profit doesn’t mean they wouldn’t be willing to do so themselves; 20/03/2018 – Ireland to scrutinise Facebook oversight of third-party apps; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHUTTING DOWN PARTNER CATEGORIES; 22/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Walden, Pallone Call on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Testify Before Committee; 21/03/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg has broken his silence over a scandal involving the profiles; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook Won’t ‘Proactively’ Assist in Immigration Enforcement Effort

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies to consumer electronics worldwide. The company has market cap of $537.09 million. The firm operates through Driver IC and Non-Driver Products divisions. It has a 74.29 P/E ratio. It offers display driver integrated circuits and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

