Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Reaches $2.47 After 6.00% Up Move; Jefferies Group Raised Its Costco Whsl New (Put) (COST) Stake

The stock of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 11.76% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $2.47. About 1.39 million shares traded or 13.83% up from the average. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual SenseThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $360.54M company. It was reported on Sep, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $2.62 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HIMX worth $21.63 million more.

Jefferies Group Llc increased Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (COST) stake by 134.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc acquired 58,700 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 102,400 shares with $24.80 million value, up from 43,700 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) now has $126.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 1.45M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. Shares for $727,935 were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) stake by 26,591 shares to 17,609 valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ppl Corp (Put) (NYSE:PPL) stake by 13,100 shares and now owns 7,300 shares. Twitter Inc (Put) (NYSE:TWTR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COST, SPG, ONCE – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associates accumulated 1,170 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 26,730 shares in its portfolio. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.65% or 46,121 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associate has invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Mercantile Trust Communications has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Intersect Capital Ltd Company owns 3,773 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated invested in 165,750 shares. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.15% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 25,280 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 590,690 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Boston Family Office Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,915 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0.08% or 583,161 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Among 12 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Costco has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $286.42’s average target is -3.34% below currents $296.33 stock price. Costco had 23 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Monday, June 3, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 9. Wells Fargo maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Robert W. Baird. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28900 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, May 31. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 18.

More notable recent Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lumotive and Himax Technologies Target Autonomous Vehicles with Industry-First Liquid Crystal on Silicon Solution for High-Performance LiDAR Systems – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Himax and GTS Announce 3D Vision-Assisted Smart Flexible Cementing Solution for Automation Production in Shoe Industry – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Himax Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 200 Points; Michaels Companies Shares Jump Following Upbeat Results – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BOX, TEO, TEUM and USAT among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies to consumer electronics worldwide. The company has market cap of $360.54 million. The firm operates through Driver IC and Non-Driver Products divisions. It has a 2470 P/E ratio. It offers display driver integrated circuits and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.