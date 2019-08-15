Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Reaches $2.16 After 4.00% Up Move; Zion Oil & Gas (ZN)’s Sentiment Is 0.48

The stock of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.11% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.155. About 934,772 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSEDThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $356.70 million company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $2.24 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HIMX worth $14.27M more.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc (ZN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.48 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 11 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 23 cut down and sold equity positions in Zion Oil & Gas Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 7.74 million shares, down from 8.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Zion Oil & Gas Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 19 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies to consumer electronics worldwide. The company has market cap of $356.70 million. The firm operates through Driver IC and Non-Driver Products divisions. It has a 2155 P/E ratio. It offers display driver integrated circuits and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of gas and oil properties in Israel. The company has market cap of $26.14 million. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. It currently has negative earnings.

