Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) and Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) and Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Semiconductor – Specialized companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies Inc. 3 0.50 N/A 0.02 130.42 Sunrun Inc. 16 1.92 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Himax Technologies Inc. and Sunrun Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.1% Sunrun Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.01 shows that Himax Technologies Inc. is 99.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sunrun Inc. has beta of 0.65 which is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Himax Technologies Inc. Its rival Sunrun Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Himax Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sunrun Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Himax Technologies Inc. and Sunrun Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sunrun Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Himax Technologies Inc. is $4, with potential upside of 85.19%. Competitively Sunrun Inc. has an average price target of $20.5, with potential upside of 39.55%. The results provided earlier shows that Himax Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Sunrun Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Himax Technologies Inc. and Sunrun Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.7% and 87.7%. Insiders held roughly 12.3% of Himax Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.8% of Sunrun Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Himax Technologies Inc. -6.57% -9.8% -2.8% -20.36% -54.64% -8.75% Sunrun Inc. 1.87% -3.93% 24.19% 53.63% 37.55% 74.93%

For the past year Himax Technologies Inc. has -8.75% weaker performance while Sunrun Inc. has 74.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Himax Technologies Inc. beats Sunrun Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies to consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Driver IC and Non-Driver Products segments. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays used in palm-size projectors and head-mounted displays, light-emitting diode driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, and silicon IPs. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, and medical devices. The company markets its products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.