Himax Technologies (HIMX) Shareholder Dalton Investments Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Declined; Swiss National Bank Continues to Hold Holding in Brown & Brown (BRO)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 17,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 437,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92M, up from 419,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 2.01 million shares traded or 101.12% up from the average. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 897,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 416,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.75M market cap company. It closed at $1.84 lastly. It is down 54.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 47,600 shares to 132,451 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Inc by 919,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 986,656 shares, and has risen its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).

More notable recent Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Himax Technologies a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Himax Technologies Retains MZ Group as its Investor Relations Advisor – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Himax Technologies Is Worth At Least $5 – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “75 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Authorization For Up to An Additional $372.5 Million Share Buyback – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Yozell Associates – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brown & Brown acquires CKP Insurance – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of WBR Insurance Agency, LLC; Wilson Insurance Agency, Inc.; Bell Insurance Agency Corporation; and Robertson Insurance Agency, Co. – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $179,806 activity.