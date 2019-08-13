Himax Technologies (HIMX) Shareholder Dalton Investments Has Decreased Position; Cincinnati Insurance Company Position in Home Depot Ord (HD) Has Raised by $15.47 Million

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 897,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 416,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 2.03M shares traded or 62.30% up from the average. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $207.01. About 1.95M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25,500 shares to 794,319 shares, valued at $27.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 45,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 615,653 shares. Cannell Peter B & Com stated it has 107,666 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 815,168 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa owns 2,982 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resource, a California-based fund reported 515,606 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 2.89M shares or 1.31% of the stock. Cincinnati Fincl Corp reported 2.81% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 2.98% or 94,000 shares. Paragon Mgmt invested in 2,102 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Weik Capital Mgmt reported 14,980 shares. Hanson Doremus holds 824 shares. 1.79 million were reported by Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Selway Asset reported 22,485 shares or 2.89% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Limited Co has 0.92% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Signaturefd Llc has 0.54% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

