Himax Technologies (HIMX) Holder Dalton Investments Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.69 Million as Market Value Declined; As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Shares Declined, Pinebridge Investments LP Has Boosted Holding by $2.97 Million

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 897,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 416,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.75M market cap company. It closed at $1.84 lastly. It is down 54.64% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 21,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 279,035 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.01 million, up from 257,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Com has 2.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 7,967 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Windsor Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kdi Limited Com holds 1.75% or 35,442 shares. Fincl Architects has 0.94% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Wilshire Mngmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.44M shares. Charter Tru has invested 2.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schafer Cullen Capital accumulated 1.09 million shares or 2.24% of the stock. 353,794 are held by Amalgamated National Bank. Assetmark reported 5,201 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa reported 2.88% stake. Schnieders Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 57,901 shares. Zacks Inv Management reported 1.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability accumulated 97,944 shares.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com (NYSE:AEL) by 31,728 shares to 68,619 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gerdau S A Spon Adr Rep Pfd (NYSE:GGB) by 398,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Ofg Bancorp Com (NYSE:OFG).

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14B and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 45,100 shares to 337,350 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 107,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH).