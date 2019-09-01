Himax Technologies (Call) (HIMX) Shareholder Symmetry Peak Management Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Declined; As A. O. Smith (AOS) Shares Declined, Df Dent & Co Trimmed by $15.50 Million Its Holding

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (HIMX) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.75 million market cap company. It closed at $1.84 lastly. It is down 54.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) by 60.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 292,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 191,926 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, down from 484,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in A. O. Smith Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 648,896 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 113,372 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $77.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 7,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,468 shares, and has risen its stake in The Descartes Systems Group In (NASDAQ:DSGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl reported 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Legal & General Gru Public Limited owns 504,081 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 83,400 shares or 0.13% of the stock. M&T Commercial Bank holds 0% or 10,864 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 31,313 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 564,193 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 34,238 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tompkins Fin holds 459 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 90,218 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 188,323 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 0% stake. Bessemer Gru has 1.30 million shares. Jane Street Gru Lc has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 7,452 shares.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “US/China Trade Data by the Numbers, and How Exposed Top American Companies Are – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Ascena Retail Group, AO Smith Corporation, and Grubhub and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Call) by 95,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SINA).

More notable recent Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Himax Technologies Rebukes Motley Fool Article Nasdaq:HIMX – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Himax Technologies a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) CEO Jordan Wu on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Speculators Are Betting Again On Himax Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Himax Technologies, Inc. to Hold Annual General Meeting on August 28, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.