Himax Technologies (Call) (HIMX) Shareholder Symmetry Peak Management Cut Stake as Stock Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (HIMX) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 1.01 million shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 51.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $7.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2018.06. About 2.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 22/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered:; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video); 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 27/03/2018 – BAHRAIN’S BATELCO SAYS SELECTED BY INFORMATION AND EGOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO HELP IMPLEMENT MIGRATION OF NUMBER OF MINISTRY PLATFORMS TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members — 3rd Update; 10/05/2018 – Pariveda Solutions Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc (Put) by 25,000 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shake Shack Inc (Call) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Call).

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63 million and $668.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 8,951 shares to 9,344 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 54,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.55 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.