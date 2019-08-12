Himax Technologies (Call) (HIMX) Market Valuation Declined While Symmetry Peak Management Cut Holding; Diversified Investment Strategies Holding in Liquidity Services (LQDT) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 49,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The institutional investor held 19,675 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 69,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 109,382 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (HIMX) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 13.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 2.47 million shares traded or 99.68% up from the average. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Management Corp has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Boston Ptnrs owns 293,553 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5,019 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Limited, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 357,389 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0% or 37,014 shares. Staley Cap Advisers owns 2.57 million shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 2,122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 5,557 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). D E Shaw And Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). 35,194 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Llc. State Street Corp holds 0% or 660,677 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 208,708 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

