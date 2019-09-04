Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) and Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Comparison side by side

Both Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) and Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) compete on a level playing field in the Lodging industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 91 6.96 N/A 2.76 34.99 Marriott International Inc. 132 7.71 N/A 5.20 26.74

Demonstrates Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Marriott International Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Marriott International Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Marriott International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) and Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0.00% 269.1% 5.5% Marriott International Inc. 0.00% 83.8% 7.8%

Risk & Volatility

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marriott International Inc.’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marriott International Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Marriott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Marriott International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Marriott International Inc. 0 5 2 2.29

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $101, while its potential upside is 10.61%. On the other hand, Marriott International Inc.’s potential upside is 9.55% and its average price target is $136.14. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Marriott International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Marriott International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 64.8% respectively. About 1.3% of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Marriott International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 1.3% -2.77% 4.27% 30.24% 24.94% 34.47% Marriott International Inc. -0.52% -1.54% 0.14% 22.37% 10.44% 28.1%

For the past year Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Marriott International Inc.

Summary

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. beats Marriott International Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through Management and Franchise, and Ownership segments. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Tapestry Collection by Hilton brands. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including all Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of October 10, 2017, it had approximately 5,000 properties with 825,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations. The company operates its properties primarily under the brand names of Bulgari, The Ritz-Carlton and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W, EDITION, JW Marriott, The Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, Westin, Le MÃ©ridien, Renaissance Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels by MarriottSM, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Autograph Collection Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Courtyard, Four Points by Sheraton, SpringHill Suites, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Residence Inn, TownePlace Suites, AC Hotels by Marriott, Aloft, Element, Moxy Hotels, and Protea Hotels by Marriott. As of February 15, 2017, it operated, franchised, and licensed approximately 6,000 properties in 122 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.