Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Common Stock (HLT) Was Downgraded by Longbow Research to “Neutral”; Shorts at Doubleline Income Solutions Fundhares OF (DSL) Raised By 281.37%

Doubleline Income Solutions Fundhares OF (NYSE:DSL) had an increase of 281.37% in short interest. DSL’s SI was 708,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 281.37% from 185,700 shares previously. With 430,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Doubleline Income Solutions Fundhares OF (NYSE:DSL)’s short sellers to cover DSL’s short positions. It closed at $20.29 lastly. It is up 0.79% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500.

Investment analysts at Longbow Research’s equities division downgraded Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT)‘s stock rating from “Buy” to “Neutral” on 15 July.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $28.97 billion. It operates through Management and Franchise, and Ownership divisions. It has a 39.2 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees.

Among 6 analysts covering Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hilton Worldwide Holdings has $10500 highest and $88 lowest target. $97.60’s average target is -1.95% below currents $99.54 stock price. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $10200 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Citigroup. The stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, May 6.

The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.54. About 2.72M shares traded or 27.82% up from the average. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has risen 12.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 45.71% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.7 per share. HLT’s profit will be $296.88 million for 24.40 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares while 23 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.71 million shares or 15.44% less from 16.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,261 were reported by Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Company. Cetera Advisors Limited Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 11,520 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 833,732 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 750,883 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) or 1,837 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 169,717 shares. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 1.12M shares. 225,816 were accumulated by First Tru L P. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc stated it has 0.52% in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL). Invesco accumulated 810,571 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL). Shaker Fincl Services Ltd Liability invested 0.12% in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL). Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated stated it has 218,479 shares.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

