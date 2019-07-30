Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) to pay $0.15 on Sep 27, 2019; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Raised Adtalem Global Education (ALGN) Holding By $334,499

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:HLT) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc’s current price of $97.40 translates into 0.15% yield. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $97.4. About 1.87M shares traded. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has risen 12.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HLT News: 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS RECENT FORECASTS FOR U.S. GDP GROWTH AND NONRESIDENTIAL FIXED INVESTMENT HAVE ACCELERATED VS PRIOR ESTIMATES, PROVIDING FURTHER FAVORABLE FUNDAMENTALS – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Hilton Food: Trading Is in Line With Expectations; 25/04/2018 – Hilton Honors App Controls and SHOWTIME® Streaming are Latest Wave of Innovations Coming to Connected Room; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Hilton 1Q RevPAR $104.3M; 23/04/2018 – Hilton Malaysia Announces its Largest Campaign with Exclusive Room Rates for its April Sale; 26/04/2018 – HILTON EXPECTS 2018 REVPAR IN ASIA PACIFIC TO GROW IN THE HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE, WITH REVPAR GROWTH IN CHINA OF 10 TO 11 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 15/03/2018 – Maison Heler Metz Joins Curio Collection by Hilton; 05/04/2018 – China’s HNA Group to Sell Stake in Hilton Worldwide

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Adtalem Global Education Inc (ALGN) stake by 205.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 30,409 shares as Adtalem Global Education Inc (ALGN)’s stock rose 29.33%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 45,197 shares with $505,000 value, up from 14,788 last quarter. Adtalem Global Education Inc now has $15.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $196.05. About 3.15M shares traded or 174.69% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $27.94 billion. It operates through two divisions, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. It has a 35.93 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees.

Among 8 analysts covering Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Hilton Worldwide Holdings has $10500 highest and $88 lowest target. $98’s average target is 0.62% above currents $97.4 stock price. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $98 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 9. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Argus Research. Argus Research maintained the shares of HLT in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 25. The stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Co owns 10,334 shares. Of Vermont reported 0.01% stake. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Cim Mangement Incorporated invested in 1,775 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 24 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 33,609 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co reported 16,674 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership owns 35,703 shares. Winslow Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 833,694 shares. Nomura holds 0.01% or 4,797 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 6,100 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 2,287 were accumulated by Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability. Moreover, Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.06% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 164,855 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 399,736 shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 130,458 shares to 118,120 valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Medifast Inc stake by 10,207 shares and now owns 20,085 shares. Sandridge Energy Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Align Technology had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19.