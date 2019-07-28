Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) to pay $0.15 on Sep 27, 2019; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreased By $4.69 Million Its Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Position

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) stake by 33.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 247,007 shares as Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA)’s stock declined 0.99%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 491,585 shares with $9.57M value, down from 738,592 last quarter. Sabra Health Care Reit Inc now has $3.73B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 1.08M shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 0.10% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.48 – $2.56; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Cuts 2018 View To EPS $1.98-EPS $2.06; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:HLT) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc’s current price of $97.21 translates into 0.15% yield. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $97.21. About 1.91 million shares traded. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has risen 12.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HLT News: 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone plans sale of remaining stake in Hilton- Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – All Suites Brands by Hilton Enter 2018 with 900 Hotels After Record Year; 15/04/2018 – Golf-Kim, Kodaira in playoff at Hilton Head; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hilton’s Cfr To Ba1; Rates Planned Note Issuance Ba2; 03/04/2018 – Hilton Kuala Lumpur wins ‘Best 5 Star Hotel’ category for Going Places Magazine; 18/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Blackstone Checks Out of Hilton; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO ANTICIPATES NEW PRICING MODEL WILL REDUCE LAST-MINUTE CANCELLATIONS AND MAXIMIZE THE NUMBER OF GUEST ROOMS AVAILABLE – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – HILTON HOLDER HNA TO PURSUE SALE OF SOME OR ALL HLT HOLDINGS; 26/04/2018 – Hilton Revises Annual Guidance — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Hilton Software Achieves AS9100 Rev D Certification

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 15.79% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $86.16 million for 10.83 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased North American Construction stake by 187,066 shares to 472,999 valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIA) stake by 46,504 shares and now owns 71,104 shares. Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Mgmt has 24,127 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 248 shares. Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Focused Wealth Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 532 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 146,385 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 559,455 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 6,262 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division reported 24,171 shares. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.42% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 35,861 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 197,612 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 27,523 shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.72 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 67,529 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Citigroup. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $88 target in Thursday, February 14 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Wells Fargo downgraded Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) on Wednesday, April 24 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by Argus Research.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $27.89 billion. It operates through two divisions, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. It has a 35.86 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees.