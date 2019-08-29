Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Reaches $33.32 After 3.00% Up Move; Palouse Capital Management Lifted Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake

The stock of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.22% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 1.27 million shares traded. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) has declined 3.45% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HGV News: 18/04/2018 – HILTON GRAND VACATIONS FORMS FIRST JOINT VENTURE WITH STRAND; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China’s HNA Group seeks up to $1.5 bln in new fund-document; 11/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Affirms Elara HGV Timeshare Issuer 2016-A, LLC; 21/03/2018 – HNA GROUP CO LTD SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 24.9 PCT IN HILTON GRAND VACATIONS INC, AS OF MARCH 13; 12/03/2018 HNA Group Co. in Discussions to Sell All or Some of Its 25% Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations; 30/05/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations Appoints Charles Corbin as Chief Development Officer; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 02/05/2018 – HILTON GRAND VACATIONS 1Q REV. $367M, EST. $442.0M; 13/03/2018 – HNA Shedding Its Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations After 88% Gain; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-HNA GROUP HNAIR.UL UNIT SEEKS AS MUCH AS $1.5 BLN IN GLOBAL FUND-DOCUMENTThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.86 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $34.32 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HGV worth $85.89 million more.

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) stake by 20.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palouse Capital Management Inc acquired 28,062 shares as Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG)’s stock rose 3.82%. The Palouse Capital Management Inc holds 161,924 shares with $5.26M value, up from 133,862 last quarter. Citizens Finl Group Inc now has $14.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 2.00M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company has market cap of $2.86 billion. It sells vacation ownership intervals; operates resorts; and finances and services loans provided to clients for their timeshare purchases. It has a 12.4 P/E ratio. The firm also manages and operates club membership programs, such as Hilton Grand Vacations Club and The Hilton Club, providing exchange, leisure travel, and reservation services for approximately 269,000 club members.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Management Lc stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Cambiar Ltd Liability Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Fsi Gp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 7.5% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 165,349 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 1.04 million shares. Gp One Trading Lp owns 22,312 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company invested in 37,852 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 567,631 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 732,396 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk has invested 0.05% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Boston Prns owns 234,854 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Claar Advsr Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 54,554 shares. Midas Mngmt holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 62,500 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc holds 23,088 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity. KOCH CHARLES JOHN also bought $486,750 worth of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) shares.