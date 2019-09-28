Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Comparing side by side

As Resorts & Casinos companies, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 32 1.05 72.94M 3.29 9.95 Las Vegas Sands Corp. 56 6.00 372.06M 3.43 17.64

In table 1 we can see Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Las Vegas Sands Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 229,877,087.93% 56.9% 11.6% Las Vegas Sands Corp. 667,252,510.76% 32.8% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Las Vegas Sands Corp. 0 2 2 2.50

$31.33 is Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -2.37%. Competitively the average price target of Las Vegas Sands Corp. is $64.5, which is potential 12.94% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Las Vegas Sands Corp. looks more robust than Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and Las Vegas Sands Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 38.6% respectively. 0.9% are Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.8% of Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. -0.15% 2.48% 2.16% 7.42% -3.45% 23.91% Las Vegas Sands Corp. -6.92% -2.47% -10.95% 2.42% -13.98% 16.12%

For the past year Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands Corp. beats Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. on 12 of the 15 factors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, the Plaza Casino, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Its integrated resorts include accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.