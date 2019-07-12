Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Resorts & Casinos company, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.69% of all Resorts & Casinos’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.69% of all Resorts & Casinos companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 0.00% 56.90% 11.60% Industry Average 5.27% 13.98% 4.31%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. N/A 30 8.39 Industry Average 244.88M 4.65B 33.99

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.45 3.44 2.71

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. currently has an average target price of $44, suggesting a potential upside of 36.35%. The competitors have a potential upside of 47.34%. The analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. -6.98% -17.09% -10.88% -0.47% -30.69% 4.59% Industry Average 2.63% 5.10% 7.59% 19.68% 9.03% 18.34%

For the past year Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has weaker performance than Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.