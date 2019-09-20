Hilton Capital Management Upped Its Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holding by $11.63 Million as Share Price Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Trimmed Stake

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 17,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 38,988 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.19M, down from 56,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $378.83. About 3.77M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Tops Airbus With $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 787s; 18/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 25/04/2018 – Eurofighter urges U.S. not use nuclear certification to “leverage” German jets bid; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 21/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX 9; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B; 17/05/2018 – Russia moves to sell jets to Iran after Trump exit from nuclear deal sinks Boeing’s deals

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 3358.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 83,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 86,155 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03 million, up from 2,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $132.62. About 13.21 million shares traded or 54.76% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 40.65 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

