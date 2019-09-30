Hilton Capital Management Upped Its Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stake by $405,511; Linscomb & Williams Stake in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Decreased as Valuation Rose

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 3,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 190,903 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.37M, up from 187,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $124.64. About 293,095 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 4,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 36,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, down from 40,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $138.78. About 1.44 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.1% or 2.73M shares. Chevy Chase Tru stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Westpac Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bessemer Group Inc Inc has 1,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 428 are held by Plante Moran Advisors Llc. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 12,132 shares. Schroder Management reported 0% stake. First Foundation reported 1,791 shares. Granite Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Citigroup Incorporated reported 1.00M shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.26% or 154,633 shares. Ent Fincl Service Corporation owns 1,275 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Co owns 481,910 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Salem Counselors owns 6,455 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Midcap Divid (DON) by 32,664 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $73.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA) by 61,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbtx Inc.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Tower goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This REIT Stock Is Struggling, but Its Top 2 Malls Are Thriving – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Rental REITs to Buy Regardless of a Recession – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Whitestone’s Investment in the Expansion of Its Fulton Ranch Town Center in Arizona Produces an 8.8% Unlevered Annual Return – GlobeNewswire” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mortgage REITs gain amid financial stock slump – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 346,098 shares to 19,619 shares, valued at $550,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Unit Ser 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 770 are owned by Toth Financial Advisory. Moreover, Ardevora Asset Llp has 1% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 320,347 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.4% or 299,494 shares. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.08% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). First Citizens Bancshares Tru holds 0.17% or 14,805 shares in its portfolio. Burney holds 20,120 shares. Advisors Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech Incorporated reported 0.11% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Mariner Ltd Company reported 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Profund Lc holds 0.01% or 2,281 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Interest Bancshares (Uk) has invested 0.06% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cumberland Partners Ltd reported 8,325 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Swiss Bancorporation reported 842,500 shares stake. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 59,092 shares.