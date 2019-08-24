Hilton Capital Management Trimmed Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Stake; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Raised Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) stake by 70.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 1,022 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 427 shares with $128,000 value, down from 1,449 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp. now has $106.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $8.99 during the last trading session, reaching $376.89. About 1.27M shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES FY EPS $15.80 TO $16.10, SAW $15.20 TO $15.50; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions; 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Bernstein’s Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 02/05/2018 – LMT: @BuckSexton military c130 just crashed in Savanna Ga – ! $LMT; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Visits Lockheed Martin’s Silicon Valley Site; 15/03/2018 – U.S. Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $3.53 Billion Contract With Army; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Wins $80 Million Contract to Build Missile Defense Targets

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 80.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc acquired 24,545 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 55,154 shares with $6.79M value, up from 30,609 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $218.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46M shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.92 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Energy Select Sector Spider (Prn) (XLE) stake by 20,870 shares to 20,993 valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co Alerian Ml Etn (Prn) (AMJ) stake by 43,189 shares and now owns 167,757 shares. Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,512 are owned by Centurylink Inv Management Company. First Western Capital accumulated 1,003 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Piedmont Invest Incorporated holds 0.25% or 20,274 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based J Goldman Communications Lp has invested 0.16% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Credit Agricole S A has 0.13% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 3,339 shares. Fort LP invested in 0.38% or 6,294 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Mi invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 410 shares stake. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc holds 0.51% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 33,863 shares. Moreover, Cim Investment Mangement has 0.17% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Leavell Invest Mngmt accumulated 26,332 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.1% or 14,331 shares in its portfolio. Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by GORDON ILENE S. 1,354 shares were bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR, worth $509,534.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corp has $42000 highest and $340 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is 2.20% above currents $376.89 stock price. Lockheed Martin Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, June 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $37600 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. Credit Suisse maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wharton Business Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd has 0.12% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 9,238 shares. Boltwood Mngmt holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 36,392 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Smith Salley Associates holds 1.57% or 79,056 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Texas Yale Corporation invested in 53,244 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Peavine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,458 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Westwood Holdings reported 0.72% stake. Sandhill Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,671 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Oakwood Ltd Liability Corp Ca invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 980,753 shares. Headinvest Ltd holds 12,454 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Services Ma has 0.32% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6.13M shares. Farmers Tru holds 0.37% or 10,714 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $141.90’s average target is 23.20% above currents $115.18 stock price. Chevron Corp had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14400 target in Friday, July 12 report. HSBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and $133 target in Thursday, March 14 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Barclays Capital maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $150 target. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. Shares for $502,074 were bought by REED DEBRA L.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 9,924 shares to 214,348 valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 69,131 shares and now owns 14,710 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was reduced too.