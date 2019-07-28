Hilton Capital Management Trimmed Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Stake by $305,578; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stock Rose While Van Berkom & Associates Has Decreased by $459,928 Its Holding

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 10,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,051 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, down from 125,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 4.05M shares traded or 3.19% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) by 70.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 1,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 427 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128,000, down from 1,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $369.46. About 791,383 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident II D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 07/05/2018 – CDR Names Lockheed Martin Canada Top Defence Company for 2018; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. 7,690 Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares with value of $2.30M were sold by Evans Michele A. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by GORDON ILENE S.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “The Fed canâ€™t stop a market meltdown, warns forecaster who called the 2008 housing bust – MarketWatch” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top Analyst Reports for Verizon, McDonald’s & Lockheed Martin – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Turkey receives first Russian S-400 shipment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke And Herbert Retail Bank And Trust Communication holds 0.3% or 1,141 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Company holds 0.23% or 10,237 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.31% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 10,748 shares. Leavell Inv holds 0.88% or 26,332 shares in its portfolio. Private Capital Advsrs holds 16,168 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bancorporation holds 491 shares. Founders Financial Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,745 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 6,715 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Aspen Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0.77% stake. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability reported 3,467 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Invest Adv has invested 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). South Texas Money Mgmt holds 0.02% or 1,233 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Llc has 2,113 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Associate L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,472 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Llc invested 0.24% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Select Sector Spider (Prn) (XLE) by 20,870 shares to 20,993 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 9,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bond Etf (Prn) (VCSH).

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ctrip to Upgrade Global SOS Emergency Response Platform with UNDP – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Big tech companies help U.S. T. Rowe Price stock funds beat S&P 500 – Baltimore Business Journal” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Trip.com signs strategic agreement with Hotel Shilla – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Worker Strike Jeopardize Amazon’s Prime Day Prospects? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trip.com simplifies China train travel Nasdaq:CTRP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 82,705 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $66.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 516,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.76M shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).