Hilton Capital Management Trimmed Its Sysco (SYY) Position by $12.54 Million as Stock Value Declined; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Increases Holding in Ares Capital Com (ARCC)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp Com (ARCC) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 33,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 609,397 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, up from 576,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.16M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 99.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 187,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 565 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 187,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 2.12 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Nj holds 0.12% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 219,745 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hap Trading Lc stated it has 58,452 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 101,748 were accumulated by Comerica Savings Bank. Asset accumulated 16,988 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 608,813 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Miller Howard Investments Ny has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.08% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 489,948 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability owns 49,475 shares. Cls Invs Llc stated it has 124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 77,456 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 563,452 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,554 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Monday, May 20. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has 91,230 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 4.16 million were accumulated by Yacktman Asset L P. Adirondack stated it has 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Highland Mngmt LP holds 65,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Keating Counselors invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 1.98M were reported by Swiss Bancshares. Allstate holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 49,514 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 5,240 shares in its portfolio. Arizona-based Ironwood Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 3,550 shares. Liberty Capital invested in 0.27% or 7,988 shares. Twin Cap Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). First Interstate Bancshares accumulated 760 shares. Service Automobile Association reported 525,196 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett And holds 48,057 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.24 million for 19.16 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT) by 59,976 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $20.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Credit Strat Fund (Prn) (JQC) by 107,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).