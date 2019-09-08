Hilton Capital Management Trimmed Its Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Position as Market Value Declined; Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Lifted Position

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Bancorp (HBMD) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 171,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 14,985 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 186,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 7,570 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 10,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 58,240 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 47,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of lndirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 06/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Economic adviser Gary Cohn will resign from the Trump administration, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.…; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Stifel Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 15,921 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 1.58 million shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 9,031 shares. Pnc Services Group Incorporated accumulated 8,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 1,000 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 641,041 shares. Banc Funds Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has 199,687 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Victory Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 81,435 shares. Patriot Grp LP stated it has 13.11% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Amer Inc owns 0.27% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 207,800 shares.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $19,780 activity. Poynot Steven bought $1,111 worth of stock or 86 shares. 541 shares valued at $6,990 were bought by Scully Mary Ann on Wednesday, July 10. Coffman George C. bought $4,897 worth of stock. TURNER FRANK K JR bought $1,395 worth of stock or 108 shares. Another trade for 108 shares valued at $1,395 was made by Schwabe Charles E. on Wednesday, July 10. Steil Jack E also bought $2,597 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Management Corp by 255,096 shares to 923,611 shares, valued at $21.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp / Fsc by 1.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.21 per share. HBMD’s profit will be $5.11M for 13.97 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Howard Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $165.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 13,845 shares to 29,860 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,201 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).