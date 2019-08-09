Hilton Capital Management Trimmed Its Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holding; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) Last Week

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stake by 56.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 13,105 shares as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)’s stock rose 13.58%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 10,000 shares with $255,000 value, down from 23,105 last quarter. Advanced Micro Devices now has $43.84B valuation. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 121.12 million shares traded or 75.92% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 16/05/2018 – Tech Today: AMD’s Window of Opportunity, Spotify’s Churn, Defending AMAT — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ALL ISSUES RAISED IN CTS LABS RESEARCH REQUIRE ADMINISTRATIVE ACCESS TO SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – INVESTIGATING CTS LABS REPORT, WHICH CO GOT, TO UNDERSTAND METHODOLOGY & MERIT OF FINDINGS; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES SAYS “STRENGTH IN RADEON PRODUCTS WAS DRIVEN BY BOTH GAMING AND BLOCKCHAIN DEMAND” IN QTR – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 09/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO says growth is coming from gaming and data centers, not the crypto frenzy

Among 2 analysts covering Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atara Biotherapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. See Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Roth Capital 30.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus 41.0000

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Rocketed Higher Today – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia vs. AMD: The Future of The GPU Space – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Advanced Micro Devices Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: Uber, AMD, CRON, KHC – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,900 were accumulated by Inv Advisors Ltd. Oppenheimer & invested in 144,042 shares. Highbridge Capital accumulated 969,438 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co stated it has 24,772 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company stated it has 27,270 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 11.04 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 1.75M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Services holds 0.01% or 606 shares. 482,485 were reported by Asset Management One. Central Asset Invs & (Hk) Ltd accumulated 15,730 shares. Bessemer Group has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). M&R Cap Mngmt owns 480 shares. 11,740 were reported by Doheny Asset Management Ca. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd reported 9,648 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corporation has 58,924 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices had 21 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, April 8. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Rosenblatt. Jefferies maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Operational Progress – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Plan to Initiate Tab-cel® FDA Biologics License Application Submission Next Year – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atara: The Silver Bullet For Multiple Sclerosis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $499,736 activity. Haqq Christopher sold $538,736 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Monday, February 11. The insider DOBMEIER ERIC bought 2,000 shares worth $39,000.

The stock increased 6.46% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 1.01M shares traded or 20.78% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $627.00 million. The Company’s clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old West Investment Mngmt Lc owns 9,665 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Td Asset Management Inc owns 50,489 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 370 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.33% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Synovus Fincl holds 0% or 159 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 36,255 shares. Birchview Cap L P has 24,000 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Parametric Limited Com, a Washington-based fund reported 9,607 shares. Raymond James & Associates owns 25,912 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Ltd holds 160,498 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 255,043 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 184,513 shares. Bridger Mngmt Lc owns 1.75 million shares. Artal Grp Inc invested in 1.15 million shares or 1.87% of the stock.