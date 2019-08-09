Hilton Capital Management Trimmed Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stake by $327,625; Fiserv (FISV) Shares Rose While Boston Family Office Cut Holding

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 56.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 13,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 23,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 24.69M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 07/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: ASRock Rumored To Enter Graphics Card Market As AMD-Exclusive Partner; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS WAS SHOWN TO SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW LOSS OF VISUAL FUNCTION IN PRECLINICAL MODEL OF DRY AMD; 15/03/2018 – AMD Propels Tear-Free Gameplay Beyond the PC with Support for Radeon FreeSync™ Technology in Select Xbox One Consoles; 16/05/2018 – Actively managed blockchain fund launches into crowded ETF field with bets on Square, AMD; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today at Noon to discuss the new CTS Labs report alleging security flaws in $AMD chips; 10/05/2018 – AMD Appoints Graphics Software Architecture Leader Jeffrey Cheng to Corporate Fellow; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ALL ISSUES RAISED IN CTS LABS RESEARCH REQUIRE ADMINISTRATIVE ACCESS TO SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO `ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING’ CTS LABS REPORT ON CO; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 34.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 6,764 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $597,000, down from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.87. About 407,159 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Management holds 0.09% or 10,420 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 119,363 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 1 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 2,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Allen Investment Limited holds 464,122 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Osborne Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 43,300 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insur Co invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 208 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 127,281 shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Co owns 29,346 shares. 1St Source Bancshares stated it has 4,440 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital invested in 0.15% or 3,392 shares. Bath Savings Tru has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 740 shares. Oppenheimer Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,764 shares to 141,163 shares, valued at $23.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 7,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem (NYSE:XYL).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pan-American Life Insurance Group Strengthens Customer Trust with Enhanced Risk Management Capabilities from Fiserv – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Fiserv (FISV) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 30.49 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,105 shares to 4,155 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 345,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).