Hilton Capital Management Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Boosted by $597,528; Flossbach Von Storch Ag Increases Position in 3M (MMM)

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 59.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 211,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 567,048 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.82M, up from 355,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $177.63. About 1.87 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 3,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 93,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, up from 90,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $209.39. About 1.58M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (Prn) (VNQ) by 14,845 shares to 185 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE) by 43,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,962 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Inv Management Ltd Liability Co has 3,949 shares. Schaller Gp reported 0.36% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 2,845 were accumulated by Grandfield & Dodd. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,949 shares. 24,211 were accumulated by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Limited Liability Corporation. 7,142 were reported by Court Place Limited Liability. South State Corp invested in 0.24% or 12,220 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated has invested 0.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 2,878 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,097 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 37,700 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Fulton Savings Bank Na stated it has 1,999 shares. Lincoln National Corp stated it has 2,944 shares. The California-based Meridian Inv Counsel has invested 0.37% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 13,829 are owned by Cipher L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Fincl Service Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,027 shares. Greenhaven Associate holds 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 25,000 shares. Cardinal Capital Management has invested 2.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 8,892 were reported by Bancorp Of Stockton. Psagot Investment House accumulated 550 shares or 0% of the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates reported 4,000 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.55% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 0.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 293,816 shares. Parsec Fincl Inc owns 19,503 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Co accumulated 0.05% or 4,644 shares. Martin Tn has 5,637 shares. Moreover, Kidder Stephen W has 3.33% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0.02% or 20,676 shares in its portfolio. Covington Investment Advsr stated it has 11,131 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Amer Retail Bank has 0.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,750 shares.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 294,990 shares to 80,570 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 525,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal.