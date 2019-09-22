Hilton Capital Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed by $398,867 as Market Valuation Rose; Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose While Bright Rock Capital Management Has Upped by $965,000 Its Holding

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.57 million, up from 29,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Advertisers look to online ads for brand growth – Zenith; 19/03/2018 – FEINSTEIN ASKS GRASSLEY TO ACT ON REQUESTS FOR COMMITTEE TO SEEK INFORMATION FROM TRUMP CAMPAIGN OFFICIALS BRAD PARSCALE, DAN SCAVINO AND STEVE BANNON IN RELATION TO INVOLVEMENT WITH CAMBRIDGE; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ALLOW USERS TO APPEAL DECISIONS ON POSTS; 14/03/2018 – UK PM MAY SAYS HOPES OTHER COMPANIES WILL FOLLOW FACEBOOK’S DECISION; 20/03/2018 – Art Cashin: Any government crackdown on Facebook will be felt across Silicon Valley and Wall Street; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Grip on Political Ads Seen Defying Stain of Data Leak; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 09/04/2018 – Investors are ‘looking for reasons to believe’ in Facebook – and overlooking a big reason to worry; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Walden Says European-Style Regulation of Facebook Won’t Work in the U.S. (Video); 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 21.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 2,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 11,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 14,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3,595 shares to 294,509 shares, valued at $25.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO) by 435,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Int. Govt/Credit Bond Etf (GVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $313.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 20,000 shares to 159,175 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research System Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.