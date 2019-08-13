Hilton Capital Management Stake in Dr Horton (DHI) Raised by $953,906; Deutsche Bank Ag Raised Its Kimball Electronics (KE) Holding by $330,270; Stock Value Rose

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 22,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.72% . The institutional investor held 101,241 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 79,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Kimball Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.54. About 18,302 shares traded. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) has declined 20.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KE News: 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics to Buy GES Holdings for $50 Million Plus Assumed Liabilities; 02/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics 3Q EPS 40c; 09/03/2018 Kimball Electronics Wins 2018 Highest Overall Customer Service Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS – TO PURCHASE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS ,ASSUME CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF GES FOR ABOUT $50 MLN PLUS ASSUMED LIABILITIES; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement To Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys 1.4% Position in Kimball Electronics; 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO BUY GLOBAL EQUIPMENT SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Expects to Close Deal in 1Q FY19; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimball Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KE)

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dr Horton Inc. (DHI) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 23,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 428,447 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73M, up from 405,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $47.97. About 4.73 million shares traded or 22.41% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 16/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Inc expected to post earnings of 85 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold KE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 14.83 million shares or 3.92% more from 14.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) for 12,499 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,546 shares. Matarin Cap Limited Co owns 60,516 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 38,406 shares. Citadel Ltd reported 12,906 shares stake. Sei Investments Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) for 13,559 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 0% in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) for 411,698 shares. Nordea Invest Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 18,325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Co holds 111,010 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0% in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Moreover, Legal & General Group Public Llc has 0% invested in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 83,057 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 48,258 shares.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 23,342 shares to 72,295 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 71,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,023 shares, and cut its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE) by 43,774 shares to 1,962 shares, valued at $101,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 1,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,530 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD).