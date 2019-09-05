Hilton Capital Management Raised Position in Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) by $1.85 Million; Strategic Financial Services Boosted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $2.82 Million

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 103,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 996,429 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.83 million, up from 893,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 12.33 million shares traded or 89.55% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.06. About 4.07 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,580 shares to 78,513 shares, valued at $12.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 131,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,616 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4,729 activity.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (Prn) (IWM) by 4,440 shares to 2,810 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (Prn) (VNQ).

