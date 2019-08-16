Hilton Capital Management Position in Williams Cos (WMB) Has Boosted by $9.67 Million as Stock Price Declined; Amarillo National Bank Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) Has Decreased by $484,407

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 2,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25,275 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, down from 27,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $206.41. About 19.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 30/04/2018 – There’s a lot riding on Apple earnings Tuesday, including the potential for it to jump start the tech sector â€” and possibly the market â€” if it issues a strong report with good guidance; 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component; 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air; 02/05/2018 – Apple posted some of its strongest growth in one of its toughest geographic regions: China

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 1682.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 345,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 365,717 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50 million, up from 20,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 6.30 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value (IVE) by 245,038 shares to 366,887 shares, valued at $41.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Growth (IVW) by 10,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core U.S.Aggregate (AGG).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 was made by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (Prn) (IWM) by 4,440 shares to 2,810 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 171,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,985 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY).

