Hilton Capital Management Position in Walt Disney Company (DIS) Has Boosted by $11.63 Million as Market Value Rose; Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Cut Position in V F (VFC) by $308,154 as Share Price Declined

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in V F Corporation (VFC) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 3,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 46,760 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, down from 50,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in V F Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $89.31. About 240,732 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 3358.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 83,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 86,155 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03M, up from 2,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $136.41. About 1.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World Needs to Fix Its Fading Theme Park – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yacktman Asset Lp reported 4.39 million shares. West Coast Finance Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.09% or 65,408 shares. Savings Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited stated it has 25,364 shares. West Chester Cap Advsr holds 0.95% or 5,199 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Capital Limited Liability holds 34,800 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Gould Asset Ltd Liability Ca invested in 2,994 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Benin Mgmt accumulated 19,399 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.08M shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati invested in 2.77% or 542,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc has invested 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 8,692 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Malaga Cove Capital Llc accumulated 20,849 shares. Moreover, Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 1.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited holds 0.18% or 16,933 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth owns 3,466 shares.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 492 shares to 6,052 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dr Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 406,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,670 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Em Bond Etf (EMB).

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,973 shares to 207,636 shares, valued at $14.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,275 shares, and has risen its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc owns 571,837 shares. Canandaigua State Bank And holds 0.29% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 18,323 shares. Brinker Cap Inc invested in 20,130 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 1.72M shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Company reported 6,541 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.03% stake. Mackenzie Fincl has 4,825 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp reported 0.05% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Northstar Asset Mngmt holds 28,472 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.14% or 194,448 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Management holds 0.12% or 29,164 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,694 shares. Fragasso Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,727 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 9,560 shares stake. Putnam Fl Mgmt has 0.89% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63M for 17.18 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In September – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Considering V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vans Champions Creative Expression With the Launch of Vans Checkerboard Day – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.