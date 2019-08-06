Hilton Capital Management Position In Redwood Trust (RWT) Was Boosted; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Lifted Its Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) Holding by $17.26 Million

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 958,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 10.52M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.20 million, up from 9.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 918,133 shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 59,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Redwood Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 182,970 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 03/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. Earns 3.5 Star Corporate Shared Responsibility Score; 24/04/2018 – Goodwin Relocates Growing Silicon Valley Office to Downtown Redwood City; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Cardiovascular Systems; 26/04/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA AB REDWPH.TE – NEW ISSUUE OVERSUBSCRIBED; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in Nutrisystem; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the No; 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $35 MLN VS $34 MLN; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 9km ESE of Redwood Valley, CA

