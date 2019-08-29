Hilton Capital Management Position in Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Increased by $1.85 Million as Valuation Declined; As Western Digital (WDC) Valuation Rose, Villere St Denis J & Co Raised Its Stake

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 103,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 996,429 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.83 million, up from 893,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 3.42 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $2 BLN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 352,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.49 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 2.49M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman accumulated 37,009 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.06% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Srb Corp has 0.06% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 14,203 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 208,988 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability owns 84,515 shares. Permit Cap Limited Co reported 3.11% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Alphamark Ltd Liability Corporation holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Llc has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 10,740 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 1,012 shares. Contrarius Mgmt reported 616,723 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 288,743 shares. Nine Masts Capital Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 4,300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 46,885 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Western Digital Stock Gained 13.3% in July – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WDC Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting WDC Put And Call Options For August 16th – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Seagate Technology a Solid Dividend Stock? – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Takes Off After Tariffs Pushed Back – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,480 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $103.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 453,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.36M shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,729 activity.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (Prn) (IWM) by 4,440 shares to 2,810 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 651,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,240 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).