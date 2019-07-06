Hilton Capital Management Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Increased by $9.82 Million as Share Value Rose; Buckhead Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $2.05 Million

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1422.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 122,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,312 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, up from 8,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 41,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $200.94. About 712,367 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66 million for 17.56 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norfolk Southern: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: GameStop, JPMorgan, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on June 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “The Power 100: Most influential Atlantans of 2019 (Slideshow) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transportation sector rallies following deal with Mexico – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deere & Company (DE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Likely To Miss Consensus EPS Substantially – Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon’s $53B Iraq deal hit by snags – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

