Hilton Capital Management Position In Cme Group (CME) Was Boosted; Mar Vista Investment Partners Upped Holding in Teleflex (TFX) as Stock Price Rose

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 1,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 103,125 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.02M, up from 101,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,081 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 76 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 14/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: RISE ALMOST 2 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER JULY LHN8 SURPASSES 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 10/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Short-covering boosts CME live cattle futures; 28/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 27; 02/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs drop by 3-cent limit on China pork tariff hike; 29/03/2018 – CME to shake up bond and forex markets after buying Nex Group; 02/04/2018 – CME March volume up 12.3 percent to 437.3 mln contracts; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cme’s Cfr To B1 From B2; Outlook Positive; 04/05/2018 – CME Group considers raising corn, soybean storage rates

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 2,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 380,109 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.87M, up from 377,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $335.62. About 187,356 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 25/04/2018 – 410 Medical Strengthens Board of Directors as Company Continues to Accelerate Commercialization of LifeFlow®; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: CME Group vs. Nasdaq – The Motley Fool” on January 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bakkt Exchange’s Bitcoin Futures See Slow Start on First Day of Trading – Nasdaq” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Houthis Cut Saudi Oil Supply, Who Wins? Hint: Not E&P Oil Names. Fintech Firesale, And Goldman Spoils Apple – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 30,443 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh invested 0.46% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communication owns 0.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 41,442 shares. Franklin Resources owns 120,363 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 17,944 shares. New England Rech And has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Synovus Financial invested in 0.06% or 21,272 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Grp reported 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership reported 30,005 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt Com has 0.29% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 33,170 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lpl Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 28,558 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank Tru reported 22,033 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.2% or 56,013 shares.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 122,614 shares to 8,698 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 988,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,241 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Md Qual Muni Inc Fund (NMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 41 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advisors. 42,352 were reported by Bryn Mawr Trust Co. Legacy Private Trust holds 0.03% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) or 870 shares. Finemark Savings Bank Trust has 0.03% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Fayerweather Charles owns 0.49% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 987 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 1,636 shares in its portfolio. 10,175 are held by M&T Bancorporation. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 1,037 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Natixis invested in 47,975 shares. Dupont Capital Corp owns 0.01% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 1,000 shares. Polar Capital Llp owns 199,421 shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.09% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Mar Vista Inv Prtnrs Limited Company reported 380,109 shares.

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) CEO Liam Kelly on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Prweb.com with their article: “NeoTract Designates Dr. Lynn Lyons as UroLift® Center of Excellence – PR Web” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teleflex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teleflex Wins New Zealand Innovation Award for UroLift System for Patients with Enlarged Prostate – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teleflex Announces Publication of a Large Real-World Study Confirming Results from Controlled Clinical Studies of the UroLift® System – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $3.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,359 shares to 59,774 shares, valued at $113.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 31,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 776,236 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.