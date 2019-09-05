Hilton Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Sysco (SYY) by $12.54 Million; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Increased by $17.80 Million as Shares Declined

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.85 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Poised to Pass Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 18/05/2018 – Trump urged Postal Service to double package rates for Amazon -Washington Post; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES OPERATING INCOME $1,400 MLN VS $890 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 99.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 187,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 565 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 187,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $75.07. About 1.98 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bancshares invested in 7,070 shares. Pecaut & reported 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling holds 2.25% or 3,204 shares. Firsthand Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 6,000 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,616 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 2.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcf Advsrs Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Inc has invested 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kessler Investment Group Inc Llc stated it has 1,645 shares. Mawer Inv Management owns 21,153 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Mgmt stated it has 121 shares. North Carolina-based Horizon Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 461 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 630 are owned by Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,819 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: Did Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kill Bookstore Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q1 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What to Expect from Amazon’s (AMZN) Q1 2019 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 250,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $77.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 131,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.06% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 2.96 million shares. Laurion Limited Partnership reported 29,672 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 3.12 million shares. Essex Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 1.33M shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Pggm Invs holds 0.37% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Cap accumulated 0.41% or 17,564 shares. Indiana Tru And Invest Mngmt Comm reported 10,906 shares. First Interstate Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wellington Shields Commerce accumulated 4,000 shares. Quantbot Techs LP invested in 0.93% or 146,731 shares. Peoples Financial Services Corp reported 14,625 shares. The Texas-based Scott And Selber Incorporated has invested 0.51% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 13,374 shares. Moreover, Livingston Group Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 0.16% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.78 million for 19.35 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.